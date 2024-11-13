Alstom Reports Strong First Half Performance

Alstom SA (FR:ALO) has released an update.
Alstom has reported a strong first half for the fiscal year 2024/25 with €10.9 billion in orders and €8.8 billion in sales, reflecting a robust book-to-bill ratio of 1.25. The company achieved an 18% increase in adjusted EBIT, while maintaining a solid backlog of €94.4 billion, providing strong future sales visibility. Despite supply chain challenges, Alstom is focused on cost efficiencies and managing a strengthened balance sheet to meet its financial targets.
