Alstom Gets EUR 520 Mln Order From SNCF Voyageurs For 35 Addl. RER NG Trains

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, announced Monday a new order worth around 520 million euros to supply SNCF Voyageurs with 35 additional RER NG trains for the RER E line on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.

The order, awarded by SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, follows on from the financing voted for by the organising authority last April.

The order, financed 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités, is part of the framework agreement signed in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom.

The firm tranche of the RER NG contract included the delivery of 71 trains. A further 60 trains were ordered in 2023. So far, the company has ordered 166 RER Ngs, including 130 for RER E and 36 for RER D.

The "New Generation" RER is a double-deck rolling stock designed for the RER D and RER E lines operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

RER NG has been running on the RER E line since November 2023 and will be gradually rolled out on the RER D line by the end of 2024.

Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France, noted that RER NG is specially designed for the Île-de-France region and manufactured by nine of its sites in France.

