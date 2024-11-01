News & Insights

Alset’s HWH Subsidiary Unveils New Wealth Program

November 01, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Alset International Limited. (SG:40V) has released an update.

Alset International Limited’s subsidiary, HWH International Inc., has announced the upcoming launch of the Hapi Wealth Program. Listed on Nasdaq, HWH aims to attract interest from investors with this new initiative. This move highlights Alset’s strategic efforts to innovate and expand its market presence.

