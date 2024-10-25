Alps Alpine Finalizes Company Split with Subsidiary

Alps Alpine Co (JP:6770) has released an update.

Alps Alpine Co. has finalized the approval for a simplified absorption-type company split, enabling it to acquire all common shares of ALPS LOGISTICS Co., Ltd. from its subsidiary, Alpine Electronics, Inc. This strategic move aims to strengthen its logistics capabilities and is set to be effective by December 6, 2024.

