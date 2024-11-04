News & Insights

Alphinat Reports Profit and Expands Solutions

November 04, 2024

Alphinat (TSE:NPA.H) has released an update.

Alphinat Inc. reported a profit of $160,597 for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, largely driven by its focus on partnerships and sales within the public sector. The company’s SmartGuide platform, used by various government levels, is credited with delivering significant productivity and low total cost of ownership for clients. Alphinat is expanding its offerings in six main solution areas, highlighting its commitment to enhancing user experience and supporting strategic growth.

