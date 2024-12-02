News & Insights

Alphawave IP Awards Shares to CFO Rahul Mathur

December 02, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Alphawave IP Group recently announced the award of 62,615 ordinary shares to its Chief Financial Officer, Rahul Mathur. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, reflects the company’s continued efforts to align management interests with shareholder value. The shares were awarded at no cost, highlighting the potential for future growth and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

