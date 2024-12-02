News & Insights

Stocks

AlphaVest Acquisition Welcomes Jiangang Luo to Board

December 02, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from AlphaVest Acquisition Corporation ( (ATMV) ) is now available.

On November 25, 2024, AlphaVest Acquisition Corp welcomed Jiangang Luo to its Board following Brian Hartzband’s resignation. Luo, an independent director per Nasdaq rules, brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles in investment and technology firms, including his current position as CEO of Bowen Acquisition Corporation. His extensive background in cleantech and fintech investments marks a significant addition to the company’s strategic direction.

See more insights into ATMV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATMV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.