AlphaVest Acquisition Welcomes Jiangang Luo to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from AlphaVest Acquisition Corporation ( (ATMV) ) is now available.

On November 25, 2024, AlphaVest Acquisition Corp welcomed Jiangang Luo to its Board following Brian Hartzband’s resignation. Luo, an independent director per Nasdaq rules, brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles in investment and technology firms, including his current position as CEO of Bowen Acquisition Corporation. His extensive background in cleantech and fintech investments marks a significant addition to the company’s strategic direction.

See more insights into ATMV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.