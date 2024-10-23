Alphamab Oncology Grants Share Options to Employees

News & Insights

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has announced the grant of 470,000 share options to its employees under its Post-IPO Share Option Scheme, with an exercise price set at HK$3.86 per share. These options are set to vest over four years, with the potential for employees to benefit from the company’s future growth if performance targets are met. The move is part of Alphamamab’s strategy to incentivize and retain key talent as it continues its development in the oncology sector.

