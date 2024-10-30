Alphabet upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) to Buy from Neutral with a $200 price target. The firm cites the company’s continued advertising momentum and expectations for continued near-term strength driven in part by artificial intelligence for the upgrade. Alphabet is seeing accelerating cloud growth, with cloud strength benefiting from AI adoption, as well as continued operating margin leverage driven by efficiencies, which should continue into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the Justice Department investigations could continue to be an overhang, Seaport does not expect any near-term headwinds as the appeals process could take some time, the analyst adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.