Alphabet sees Q4 capital expenditures similar to levels in Q3

Says Maps surpassed 2B user milestone. Says Lens is one of the fastest growing queries on Search. Says very pleased with Google Cloud growth. Says NFL Sunday Ticket continues to receive positive feedback from advertisers, NFL and fans. Says pleased with progress made in reengineering cost structure. Says there will be a headwind to year-over-year growth in subscription platforms and devices revenue in Q4 due to pull forward of Made by Google launches into Q3 of this year. Says invested $13B of capital expenditures in Q3. Says 60% of investment in technical infrastructure went towards servers with 40% towards data center and network equipment. Says has been an exciting year with Waymo. Says has scaled paid rides. Says positive surprise how much consumers are loving the Waymo experience. Says pace to enter a new city is accelerating. Says YouTube Shorts watch time has particular strength. Says over 70B Youtube Shorts are watched every day. Says Gemini app has strong momentum on user growth. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

