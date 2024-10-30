News & Insights

Stocks

Alphabet price target raised to $210 from $204 at RBC Capital

October 30, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $210 from $204 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “assertively solid”, with core fundamentals generally beating expectations, management’s AI commentary continuing to counter the AI bear case on both search and higher infrastructure cost, and also the management offering a soft warning around unintended consequences from the DOJ’s proposed search remedies, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.