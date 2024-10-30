Alphabet price target raised to $210 from $204 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $210 from $204 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “assertively solid”, with core fundamentals generally beating expectations, management’s AI commentary continuing to counter the AI bear case on both search and higher infrastructure cost, and also the management offering a soft warning around unintended consequences from the DOJ’s proposed search remedies, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.