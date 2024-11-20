Alphabet, Anthropic partnership doesn’t qualify for investigation, says UK’s CMA

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that it has decided that Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) partnership with Anthropic does not qualify for investigation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002. The CMA said it does not believe that Google “has acquired material influence over Anthropic as a result of the Partnership” following a formal investigation.

