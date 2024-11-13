News & Insights

Alpha Tau Medical to Showcase at Key Healthcare Conferences

November 13, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) has released an update.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a leader in innovative cancer therapy, is set to engage with investors at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference and Piper Sandler’s Annual Healthcare Conference in December. These events present a strategic opportunity for the company to showcase its groundbreaking Alpha DaRT technology, which targets solid tumors with precision to potentially revolutionize cancer treatment. Investors interested in the healthcare sector may find Alpha Tau’s participation noteworthy as the company continues to advance its promising oncological solutions.

