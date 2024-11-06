Alpha & Omega price target lowered to $27 from $34 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Alpha & Omega to $27 from $34 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares, citing a slightly lower outlook on still limited visibility. Following earnings, the firm awaits greater clarity into sustainable end demand and profitability, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AOSL:
- Alpha & Omega price target lowered to $47 from $50 at B. Riley
- semiconductor-shows-mixed-q1-results" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Shows Mixed Q1 Results
- Alpha & Omega reports Q1 EPS 21c, consensus 22c
- Alpha & Omega sees Q2 revenue $170M, plus or minus $10M, consensus $175.67M
- Is AOSL a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.