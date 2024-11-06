Alpha & Omega price target lowered to $27 from $34 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Alpha & Omega to $27 from $34 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares, citing a slightly lower outlook on still limited visibility. Following earnings, the firm awaits greater clarity into sustainable end demand and profitability, the analyst tells investors.

