Alpha Metallurgical chairman Stetson to leave company

December 06, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Resources announced the retirement of chairman David Stetson from its board of directors, effective December 13, 2024. Stetson’s departure, which is not a result of any disagreement with the company, comes after his significant and successful tenure with Alpha during which the company paid off its long-term debt and posted record revenue generation. Concurrent with Stetson’s departure, lead independent director Michael Gorzynski will assume the role of chairman of the board. Earlier today, Alpha’s board approved Gorzynski’s appointment as chairman, as well as a decrease in the board’s size from seven to six members, effective December 13, 2024.

