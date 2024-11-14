Alpha FX Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International has executed a share buyback, purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares at prices between 2,230 and 2,250 pence, as part of its ongoing buyback programme. This move leaves Alpha with a total of 42,184,212 voting shares in circulation, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Such actions often indicate a company’s confidence in its financial health and growth prospects, capturing the interest of investors observing the financial markets.

