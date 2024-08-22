Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Boosts Portfolio With LFPAK 5x6 Package

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL recently launched a new cutting-edge LFPAK 5x6 package for its power MOSFET technology, designed to provide high reliability and performance in challenging environments.



LFPAK is available in three voltage options: 40V, 60V and 100V and is specifically designed to endure harsh conditions while maintaining optimal MOSFET functionality. This makes it suitable for a broader range of applications, including industrial systems, server power, telecommunications and solar energy solutions where high reliability is required.



The package boasts various advanced features aimed at improving performance and reliability. It includes gull-wing leads, which will likely provide enhanced board-level durability against environmental stresses and likely allow for optical inspection during PCB manufacturing. Additionally, the package features a larger copper clip, which is capable of enhancing electrical and thermal performance by improving current handling capabilities, reducing on-resistance and facilitating better heat dissipation. The larger clip is also expected to reduce parasitic inductance, leading to lower spike voltages in switching applications.



With these advancements, the LFPAK 5x6 is set to significantly enhance the robustness of MOSFET. The integration of AlphaSGT (Advanced Shielded Gate MOSFET Technology) is anticipated to further optimize reliability in the harshest environmental conditions.



The introduction of this new package is part of Alpha and Omega’s broader strategy to strengthen its portfolio with state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the electronics industry. By investing in the development of these new components, the company aims to strengthen its position in the market and provide customers with versatile options for their electronic systems.

Shares of Alpha and Omega have gained 17.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 67.1%.



