Alnylam sees FY24 combined net product revenues $1.58B – $1.65B

October 31, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Full year 2024 financial guidance is reiterated and consists of the following: Combined net product revenues for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO1 $1,575 million – $1,650 million; Net Product Revenue Growth vs. 2023 at reported FX rates1 27% to 33%; Net Product Revenue Growth vs. 2023 at CER 28% to 34% Net revenues from collaborations and royalties $575 million – $650 million..

