Alnylam price target raised to $384 from $366 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Alnylam (ALNY) to $384 from $366 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its 3Q24 earnings report delivered a slight top-line miss, largely driven by lower- than-expected revenue from collabs and decreased Onpattro revenues. However, they believe the company is delivering on all fronts from clinical to commercial, and expect that will continue into the Amvuttra CM launch and with progress on the earlier stage pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.