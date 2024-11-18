News & Insights

Almonty Industries’ Sangdong Mine Gains Strategic Boost

November 18, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) has released an update.

Almonty Industries’ Sangdong Mine in Yeongwol County has been designated as an Opportunity Development Special Zone by South Korea, boosting its potential for large-scale investment and industry-specific growth. This designation offers tax breaks, subsidies, and infrastructure upgrades, positioning the region as a key hub for mineral processing and manufacturing. The initiative aligns with South Korea’s strategic goals to secure a stable supply of critical minerals.

