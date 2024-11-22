News & Insights

Ally Financial exploring potential sale of credit card unit, Bloomberg says

November 22, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Ally Financial (ALLY) is working with a financial adviser to explore a sale of its credit card arm, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Matthew Monks. While it is not clear what the business is worth, Ally agreed to pay $750M for the then-called Fair Square Financial unit in 2021 and Ally had about $2.1B in credit card loans on average at the end of Q3, the author says. Shares of Ally are up 3.3% in afternoon trading.

