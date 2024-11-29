Allup Silica Ltd. Updates Corporate Constitution

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.
Allup Silica Ltd. has made amendments to its company constitution, focusing on share issuance and transfer protocols, as well as director appointments and remuneration. These changes, effective from November 2024, aim to streamline corporate governance and improve operational efficiency, which could affect investor interest and stock market performance.
