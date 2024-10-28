Allup Silica Launches $1.64 Million Entitlement Offer

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd., soon to be known as McLaren Minerals Limited, is launching a 1-for-2 entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $1.64 million by issuing new shares at $0.035 each. This strategic move could attract investors interested in capitalizing on potential growth opportunities as the company undergoes its rebranding phase. The offer closes on November 22, 2024.

