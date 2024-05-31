Alltronics Holdings Plans AGM Amid Weather Concerns

Alltronics Holdings (HK:0833) has released an update.

Alltronics Holdings Limited has announced a contingency plan for their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 3 June 2024, in case of severe weather conditions. If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or higher, or a Black Rainstorm warning is in effect, the meeting will be postponed to the following day at the same location. Shareholders are advised to consider their safety first and all proxy forms remain valid for the rescheduled meeting.

