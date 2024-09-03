Allstate Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $200.06, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.03% increase from the previous average price target of $196.07.

The standing of Allstate among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $224.00 $193.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $196.00 $188.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $177.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $204.00 $199.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $208.00 $199.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $177.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $191.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $226.00 $213.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $199.00 $197.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $190.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $193.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $194.00 $194.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $194.00 $194.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Allstate's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Allstate Better

Allstate is one of the largest US property and casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

Financial Milestones: Allstate's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Allstate's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

