Allstate Reports July Estimated Catastrophe Losses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of $542 million or $428 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses for the month of July included 20 events estimated at $587 million with an initial loss estimate of $226 million from Hurricane Beryl.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.