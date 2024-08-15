News & Insights

Allstate Reports July Estimated Catastrophe Losses - Quick Facts

August 15, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of $542 million or $428 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses for the month of July included 20 events estimated at $587 million with an initial loss estimate of $226 million from Hurricane Beryl.

