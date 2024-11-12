Allot Ltd. Schedules Annual Meeting for Shareholders

Allot (ALLT) has released an update.

Allot Ltd. invites shareholders to its Annual Meeting on December 11, 2024, in Hod Hasharon, Israel, to vote on key proposals including board amendments, director compensation, and the reappointment of auditors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote through various methods to ensure their shares are represented. The meeting will also include a business report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

