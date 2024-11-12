News & Insights

Stocks

Allot Ltd. Schedules Annual Meeting for Shareholders

November 12, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allot (ALLT) has released an update.

Allot Ltd. invites shareholders to its Annual Meeting on December 11, 2024, in Hod Hasharon, Israel, to vote on key proposals including board amendments, director compensation, and the reappointment of auditors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote through various methods to ensure their shares are represented. The meeting will also include a business report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

For further insights into ALLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.