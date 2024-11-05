Allot Ltd. Extends Maturity of Promissory Note

Allot (ALLT) has released an update.

Allot Ltd. has announced the extension of the maturity date for its $40 million Convertible Promissory Note to February 14, 2026. This strategic move provides the company with additional flexibility in managing its financial commitments. Investors may find this extension an important factor in assessing Allot’s financial strategy and stability.

