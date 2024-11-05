News & Insights

Stocks

Allot Ltd. Extends Maturity of Promissory Note

November 05, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allot (ALLT) has released an update.

Allot Ltd. has announced the extension of the maturity date for its $40 million Convertible Promissory Note to February 14, 2026. This strategic move provides the company with additional flexibility in managing its financial commitments. Investors may find this extension an important factor in assessing Allot’s financial strategy and stability.

For further insights into ALLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.