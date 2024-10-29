Allison raises FY24 revenue view to $3.135B-$3.215B from $3.09B-$3.17B

Consensus is for FY24 revenue $3.16B. The company said, “Given Q3 results and current end markets conditions, we are raising our FY24 guidance midpoints”. Sees FY24 Net Income $675M-$725M; Adjusted EBITDA $1.115B-$1.175B; Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $740M-$800M; Capital Expenditures $135M-$145M; and Adjusted Free Cash Flow $605M-$655M.
