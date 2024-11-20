Alligator Energy Expands Uranium Prospects in South Australia

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has reported significant extensions in uranium mineralization at its Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia, expanding by 500 meters beyond the known resource envelope. The recent drilling campaign, consisting of 61 holes, has not only confirmed new mineralization but also refined the geological understanding of the area, setting the stage for continued exploration in 2025. This development aligns with Alligator’s strategy to enhance its resource estimates and explore additional potential roll-front structures.

