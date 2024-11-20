Alligator Energy Expands Uranium Prospects in South Australia

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Alligator Energy Ltd has reported significant extensions in uranium mineralization at its Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia, expanding by 500 meters beyond the known resource envelope. The recent drilling campaign, consisting of 61 holes, has not only confirmed new mineralization but also refined the geological understanding of the area, setting the stage for continued exploration in 2025. This development aligns with Alligator’s strategy to enhance its resource estimates and explore additional potential roll-front structures.
For further insights into AU:AGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.