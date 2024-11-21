Alligator Energy Boosts Uranium Prospects and Diversifies

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has made significant strides in its uranium projects, with a notable resource upgrade at its Samphire project, boosting production potential and increasing its post-tax NPV8 to A$257 million. Additionally, the company has discovered new uranium resources at its Big Lake and Nabarlek North projects, further strengthening its position in the market. Strategic investments in copper with EnviroCopper Ltd also highlight Alligator’s diversification into future-critical minerals.

