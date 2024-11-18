Alliance Nickel Bolsters NiWest Project with Strategic Moves

GME Resources Limited (AU:AXN) has released an update.

Alliance Nickel Limited is making strides with its NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project, having strengthened strategic partnerships with Stellantis and Samsung SDI. With the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study and support from the Australian Federal Government, the project is poised to bolster the EV sector with low-cost, high-quality nickel and cobalt. The company’s focus aligns with national economic goals, promising significant job creation and streamlined regulatory approvals.

