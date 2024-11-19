Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of United States Antimony (UAMY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of United States Antimony (NYSEAM:UAMY) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Antimony. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAMY is 0.01%, an increase of 462.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.50% to 12,819K shares. The put/call ratio of UAMY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,525K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,558K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Truist Financial holds 1,329K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 772K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 8.83% over the last quarter.

United States Antimony Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC)is a rapidly growing natural resource company that is increasing its raw material supply of antimony from properties in Mexico and third parties around the world. USAC has produced various antimony products since 1969 and is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. USAC operates the only significant antimony smelter in the United States and it is in a "sold out" condition. The Company has proven experience in underground and open pit mining, flotation and gravimetric milling, crushing and screening, dry grinding, cyanide leaching, precious metal refining, pyro-metallurgy, and marketing. Operations include a smelter and a precious metal refinery in Montana, and a smelter and three mills in Mexico. Three Mexican properties supply direct shipping ore (DSO) or mill feed for the Mexican operations. The Los Juarez property and mill at Puerto Blanco are being permitted to start gold and silver production that will supplement the antimony values and identify the Company as a "precious metal producer." USAC owns 100% of the Bear River Zeolite, Corp. mine in southeast Idaho that management regards as one of the best zeolite properties in the world due to its high cation exchange capacity, low sodium content, hardness, uniformity, high potassium content, large surface area, and low clay and impurity content.

