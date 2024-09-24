Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Lipocine (LPCN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Lipocine (NasdaqCM:LPCN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 629.72% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lipocine is $33.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 629.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lipocine is 11MM, an increase of 133.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lipocine. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPCN is 0.00%, an increase of 44.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.00% to 542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 56K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 4,266.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 63.68% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 82.95% over the last quarter.

Lipocine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a Phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered once daily or twice daily, TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA.

