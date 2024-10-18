Allergan’s BOTOX Cosmetic gets FDA approval in jaw-neck bands

The company states: “Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, announced the U.S. FDA approval of BOTOX Cosmetic for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.1 BOTOX Cosmetic is the first and only product with four aesthetic indication areas: forehead lines, frown lines, crow’s feet lines, and now platysma bands, making it the first product of its kind to go beyond the face. The platysma muscle is a thin muscle that covers the neck and extends over the lower face. When this muscle is contracted it can cause the appearance of bands on the neck, which can also create a less defined jawline. Treatment with BOTOX(R) Cosmetic works beneath the surface to temporarily reduce the underlying muscle activity and improves the appearance of the bands connecting the neck and jaw.1 By injecting along the jawline and the vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck with one of the FDA-approved doses of BOTOX(R) Cosmetic based on severity-26, 31, or 36 units-BOTOX(R) Cosmetic temporarily reduces underlying muscle activity. Patients are encouraged to speak to their licensed aesthetic specialist to determine if treatment is right for them.”

