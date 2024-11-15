News & Insights

Allcore S.p.A. Enhances Efficiency with Strategic Merger

November 15, 2024

Allcore S.p.A. (IT:CORE) has released an update.

Allcore S.p.A. has approved the merger of its subsidiary, Soluzione Meetings S.r.l., into the parent company to enhance managerial efficiency and reduce costs. This strategic move is part of Allcore’s broader efforts to optimize its organizational structure and support the growth of Italian SMEs. With a diverse portfolio of services and recent acquisitions, Allcore aims to strengthen its position as a leading consulting partner for small and medium enterprises in Italy.

