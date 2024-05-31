News & Insights

Alkermes Shareholders Approve Board Changes and Stock Plan

May 31, 2024 — 05:14 pm EDT

Alkermes (ALKS) just unveiled an announcement.

Alkermes plc shareholders, during their 2024 Annual Meeting, approved key amendments to the company’s stock plan, including a substantial increase in authorized shares and new provisions for award treatment during a Sale Event. Shareholders also elected directors for a one-year term, endorsed executive compensation, and favored an annual advisory vote on such compensation. Additionally, they ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor and granted the Board authority to allot and issue shares, as well as to override statutory pre-emption rights under Irish law.

