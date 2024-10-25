News & Insights

Stocks
ALKS

Alkermes price target lowered to $43 from $48 at Cantor Fitzgerald

October 25, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the firm’s price target on Alkermes (ALKS) to $43 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Alkermes reported Q3 revenues below consensus estimates but in line with the firm’s expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see Alkermes as an underappreciated Neuro-Innovator and an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors, and is intrigued by the company’s broadening perspective on the potential use of OX2Rag pharmacology beyond NT and IH, with prospects for treating high burden fatigue and sleepiness symptoms of other neuropsychiatric indications.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.