News & Insights

Stocks
ALKS

Alkermes price target lowered to $28 from $29 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Jason Gerberry lowered the firm’s price target on Alkermes (ALKS) to $28 from $29 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a relatively in-line Q3 and reiterated 2024 guidance, but the focus of earrings call was around management’s commentary indicating 2025 EBITDA will come in greater than $200M versus the consensus of $400M, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the EBITDA “disconnect” from Street numbers appear skewed to the loss of high margin royalty revenues and to a lesser extent spending.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.