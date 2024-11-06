Alkemy S.p.A. Releases Insights on Voting Rights

Alkemy SpA (IT:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan, has released expert opinions regarding increased voting rights, available on their website. Specializing in transforming business models through technological innovation, Alkemy aims to enhance the market positioning of large and medium-sized enterprises by offering services in consulting, data analytics, and digital marketing.

