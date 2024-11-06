Alkami Technology Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary offering of an aggregate of 7.50 million shares of the Company's common stock to be sold by entities affiliated with General Atlantic (AL), L.P., S3 Ventures Fund III, L.P., George B. Kaiser and Brian R. Smith.

The Offering is expected to close on November 8, 2024. The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Alkami noted that the selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. The company will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of the Company's common stock in the Offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the underwriter and sole book-running manager for the Offering.

