Alithya Group’s Q2 Shows EBITDA Gains Amid Revenue Dip

Alithya Group ( (ALYAF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alithya Group presented to its investors.

Alithya Group is a Montreal-based company specializing in strategy and digital technology services, offering solutions in strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

Alithya Group reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting a decrease in overall revenues but an improvement in its adjusted EBITDA margin. The company showcased its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability despite revenue challenges.

The company’s revenues decreased by 5.9% to $111.5 million compared to the same quarter last year. However, Alithya achieved a 44% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $9.3 million, which improved the adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.3%. The net loss significantly reduced to $0.3 million, down from $9.2 million in the previous year. Additionally, adjusted net earnings rose to $5.3 million, driven by reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Alithya’s strategic focus is on increasing profitability through higher value services and effective cash management. Their efforts are reflected in the improved gross margin percentage and reduced administrative expenses. The company also signed 25 new clients and made strides in international revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Alithya’s management is optimistic about sustainable growth, driven by strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. The company aims to leverage its expertise to target higher value IT segments and explore complementary M&A opportunities.

