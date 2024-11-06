Aligos Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($3.07), consensus ($2.16)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.25M, consensus $330,000. “This quarter we reached a key milestone when we announced the positive topline HERALD data in MASH subjects,” stated Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS). “With placebo-adjusted median relative reductions in liver fat of up to 46.2%, we continue to believe ALG-055009 has best-in-class potential. We are completing Phase 2b enabling studies and evaluating a variety of options to fund continued development, including potential partnering where discussions are underway. In addition, we are progressing ALG-000184 for CHB towards a Phase 2 study next year. Lastly, we expect to begin externally funded clinical studies for ALG-097558 later this year in COVID subjects. 2024 has been an exciting year for the company, and we believe we are laying the groundwork for important future successes in 2025 and beyond.”

