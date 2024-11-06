News & Insights

Stocks
ALGS

Aligos Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($3.07), consensus ($2.16)

November 06, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.25M, consensus $330,000. “This quarter we reached a key milestone when we announced the positive topline HERALD data in MASH subjects,” stated Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS). “With placebo-adjusted median relative reductions in liver fat of up to 46.2%, we continue to believe ALG-055009 has best-in-class potential. We are completing Phase 2b enabling studies and evaluating a variety of options to fund continued development, including potential partnering where discussions are underway. In addition, we are progressing ALG-000184 for CHB towards a Phase 2 study next year. Lastly, we expect to begin externally funded clinical studies for ALG-097558 later this year in COVID subjects. 2024 has been an exciting year for the company, and we believe we are laying the groundwork for important future successes in 2025 and beyond.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.