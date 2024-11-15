Alignment Healthcare Issues Convertible Senior Notes

Alignment Healthcare ( (ALHC) ) has shared an update.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is set to issue $330 million in 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029, with the transaction expected to close on November 22, 2024. This move aims to reduce the company’s cost of capital by repaying its existing term loan facility. The notes will be convertible into the company’s common stock, offering an initial conversion price at a 25% premium over the current stock price. The anticipated net proceeds are approximately $321.05 million after transaction costs.

