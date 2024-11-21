News & Insights

Alico Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting ESG Efforts

November 21, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Alico ( (ALCO) ).

Alico, Inc. has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant strides in environmental, social, and governance practices. This report offers insights into the company’s sustainability strategies, appealing to those keen on how businesses are integrating responsible practices within their operations.

