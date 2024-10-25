Alibaba Settles Shareholder Lawsuit for $433.5 Million

Alibaba (BABA) has released an update.

Alibaba Group has agreed to a $433.5 million settlement to resolve a shareholder class action lawsuit, aiming to avoid the costs and disruptions of further legal proceedings. The settlement awaits court approval and includes a full release of all claims against the defendants. Despite the settlement, Alibaba denies any wrongdoing or liability.

