News & Insights

Stocks

Alibaba Settles Shareholder Lawsuit for $433.5 Million

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alibaba (BABA) has released an update.

Alibaba Group has agreed to a $433.5 million settlement to resolve a shareholder class action lawsuit, aiming to avoid the costs and disruptions of further legal proceedings. The settlement awaits court approval and includes a full release of all claims against the defendants. Despite the settlement, Alibaba denies any wrongdoing or liability.

For further insights into BABA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.