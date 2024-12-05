News & Insights

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Launches AI- Powered Pic Copilot For SMEs

December 05, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (BABA) Thursday announced the U.S. launch of Pic Copilot, an advanced artificial intelligence-driven e-commerce design tool for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Pic Copilot features 12 user-friendly, one-click advanced AI design tools. It can swap image backgrounds, perfecting images and videos, conducting virtual try-ons, and generating ads.

Alibaba said the tool will help American SMEs to improve product imagery and videos, as well as save on photography and design costs, while increasing sales.

Pic Copilot will have virtual try-on tailored for multiple skin tones and body types, featuring more than 160 models across four major skin tones. The platform can be used for uploading personal images, enabling fashion entrepreneurs and KOLs to serve as models in their own product try-on photos. Thus hiring professional models or conducting photoshoots can be eliminated. It can also create U.S.-specific graphic theme templates tailored to national holidays and celebrations.

