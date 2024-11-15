Alibaba Group Sees Growth in Q3 2024 Results

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited reported a 5% year-over-year revenue increase for the September Quarter 2024, driven by enhanced monetization strategies for Taobao and Tmall platforms. The company saw significant growth in its cloud business, particularly in AI-related products, while continuing to improve operational efficiencies and profitability in other sectors. Notably, Alibaba repurchased $4.1 billion of shares, reflecting strong confidence in its core business and delivering shareholder value.

