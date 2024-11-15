News & Insights

Stocks

Alibaba Group Sees Growth in Q3 2024 Results

November 15, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited reported a 5% year-over-year revenue increase for the September Quarter 2024, driven by enhanced monetization strategies for Taobao and Tmall platforms. The company saw significant growth in its cloud business, particularly in AI-related products, while continuing to improve operational efficiencies and profitability in other sectors. Notably, Alibaba repurchased $4.1 billion of shares, reflecting strong confidence in its core business and delivering shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:9988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.