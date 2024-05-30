Alibaba Group Announces Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced a two-part dividend for their shareholders, consisting of an annual regular cash dividend and a one-time extraordinary cash dividend, both payable in U.S. dollars. Shareholders must be on the company’s register by June 13, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, with payments expected around early July. The company highlights that ordinary shares and American depositary shares (ADS) trading will not be impacted by the dividend logistics, but conversions between the two will be temporarily suspended.

