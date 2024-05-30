News & Insights

Stocks

Alibaba Group Announces Upcoming Dividend Payouts

May 30, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced a two-part dividend for their shareholders, consisting of an annual regular cash dividend and a one-time extraordinary cash dividend, both payable in U.S. dollars. Shareholders must be on the company’s register by June 13, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, with payments expected around early July. The company highlights that ordinary shares and American depositary shares (ADS) trading will not be impacted by the dividend logistics, but conversions between the two will be temporarily suspended.

For further insights into HK:9988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.