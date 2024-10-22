News & Insights

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Launches AI Platform and Advances Drug Trials

October 22, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has successfully launched its AI platform, AlgoraeOS, which uses advanced neural networks to predict drug target synergies. In preclinical studies, their AI-116 drug candidate for dementia showed promising results, surpassing existing treatments. The company is also advancing trials for AI-168, targeting cardiovascular diseases, with results expected soon.

